Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

