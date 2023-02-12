Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

