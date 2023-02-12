Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $969,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Chevron by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average of $168.69. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

