Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

C opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

