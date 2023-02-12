Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $494.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.90. The stock has a market cap of $461.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.