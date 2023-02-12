Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises about 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

