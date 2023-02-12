Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 146,640 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 479,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,266,000 after buying an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,323,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $103.38 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.94 and a fifty-two week high of $221.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

