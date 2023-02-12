OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $273,288.61 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

