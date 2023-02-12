Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

OMC opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

