Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

