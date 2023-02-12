ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $78.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 85.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

