ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Critical Analysis

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and ONE Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A ONE Group Hospitality 4.55% 31.71% 8.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 2.89 -$1.63 million N/A N/A ONE Group Hospitality $277.18 million 0.97 $31.35 million $0.42 19.88

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and ONE Group Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ONE Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yoshiharu Global and ONE Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ONE Group Hospitality 0 1 2 0 2.67

ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.72%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

(Get Rating)

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license. The Kona Grill segment includes the results of operations of Kona Grill restaurant location. The ONE Hospitality segment is comprised of the management, license and incentive fee revenue and results of operations generated from its other brands and venue concepts, which include ANGEL, Bagatelle, Heliot, Hideout, Marconi, and Radio. The Corporate segment consists of general and administrative costs, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, acquisition related gains and losses, pre-opening expenses, lease termination expenses, transaction costs, and other income and expenses. The company was founded by Jonathan Segal on December 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.