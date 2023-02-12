Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.94 million-$200.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.06 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.95 EPS.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ONTO traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.90. 411,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 11.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

