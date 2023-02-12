Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Opsens Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPSSF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,217. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

