OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Short Interest Up 29.4% in January

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
OPRX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 129,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $297.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.99. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $49.24.
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
