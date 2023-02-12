Orchid 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.05 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $65.42 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00031503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00220479 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09392922 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $2,060,234.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

