Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.77 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Orchid has a market cap of $67.51 million and $6.77 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0977 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

