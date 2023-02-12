Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Up 22.8% This Week

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $78.56 million and approximately $68.56 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00432287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.36 or 0.28635497 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,707,939 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. The official message board for Origin Protocol is www.story.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

