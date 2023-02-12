Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,403 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $36,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV opened at $48.84 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

