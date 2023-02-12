PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PACWP opened at $26.07 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

