PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:PACWP opened at $26.07 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63.
PacWest Bancorp Company Profile
