Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,478 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $30,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 682,040 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,083,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 2,380,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.