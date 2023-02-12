Panmure Gordon Lowers Bodycote (LON:BOY) to Sell

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 543 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 575 ($6.91) to GBX 585 ($7.03) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 660.60 ($7.94).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Price Performance

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 635.50 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 619.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 571.42. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 452.40 ($5.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($9.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,985.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.