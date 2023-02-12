Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Reaches $877.63 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $877.63 million and approximately $867,608.98 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002619 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016168 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000145 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
