Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Payden & Rygel owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $26,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

