Payden & Rygel Buys 46 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

