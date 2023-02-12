Payden & Rygel Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.2% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

