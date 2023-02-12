Payden & Rygel Has $20.92 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Payden & Rygel increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned 0.11% of CF Industries worth $20,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 331.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after acquiring an additional 370,198 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

