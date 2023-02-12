Payden & Rygel Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.46 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.32.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

