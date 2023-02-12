Payden & Rygel Sells 1,500 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Payden & Rygel lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 580,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in EQT were worth $23,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.4% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,346,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,093,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

EQT Price Performance

EQT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

