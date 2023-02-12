Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,880,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 12,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

PEB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,852. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

