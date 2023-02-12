Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 149,794 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.86% of Pembina Pipeline worth $144,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. 494,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,580. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.42%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.