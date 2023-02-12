Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 149,794 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.86% of Pembina Pipeline worth $144,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.
Pembina Pipeline Price Performance
Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.42%.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
