PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 88.2% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of PFSI opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,309 shares of company stock worth $6,606,765. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 40,397 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

