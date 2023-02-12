PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.
PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 88.2% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.
PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance
NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.57 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services
In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,765. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
