PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,176,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

