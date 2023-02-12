Persistence Hits Market Capitalization of $83.92 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Persistence token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $83.92 million and $267,988.55 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000169 BTC.
Persistence Token Profile
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 164,771,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,271,243 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
