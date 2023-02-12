PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.

Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. cut its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. PetMed Express comprises about 1.7% of Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. owned approximately 2.08% of PetMed Express worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PetMed Express Stock Down 3.7 %

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

Shares of PetMed Express stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,471. The company has a market capitalization of $403.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

About PetMed Express

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.