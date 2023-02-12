Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

Pfizer stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.