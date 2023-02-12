Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,755 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

