Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-6.37 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.37 EPS.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,689,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,852,000 after purchasing an additional 852,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,202,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

