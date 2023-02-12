Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 103,241 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 181.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 276,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 178,447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 173,998 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.