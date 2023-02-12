Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 980 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

