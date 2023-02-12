Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 186,589 Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,589 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of WalkMe worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 76.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of WalkMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

WKME opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of -0.30. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

