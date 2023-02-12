Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 31,330 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,330 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,385.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,196 shares of company stock worth $6,945,507 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $24.15 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.47.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

