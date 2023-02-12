Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 912 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

