Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Photronics worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

