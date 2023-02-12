Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,447,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $463.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $380.26 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.



