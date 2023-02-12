Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,826 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.70 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

