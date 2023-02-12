Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 305,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 65,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.5 %

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Shares of ZTS opened at $158.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.