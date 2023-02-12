Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 16.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 14.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after buying an additional 349,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Raymond James by 177.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after buying an additional 288,769 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

