Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,485,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $234.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,080 shares of company stock worth $40,732,946. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

